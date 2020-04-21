Global  

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Birthday

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Birthday

Vanessa Bryant Remembers Daughter Gianna On Birthday

Vanessa Bryant honored her daughter Gianna on Friday on what would have been her 14th birthday.

Gianna died along with her father, basketball great Kobe Bryant, and seven others in a helicopter crash in January.

VanessaHer posted a photo of Gianna smiling and wearing a shirt and pants with a Mickey Mouse theme Vanessa wrote: "Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna.

Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you." Gianna was a talented basketball player and was known as Mambacita, a nod to her famous father's Black Mamba nickname.

