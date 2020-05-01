Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:25s
Lovecraft Country Trailer - HBO - Plot synopsis: LOVECRAFT COUNTRY, based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff of the same name, follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and his Uncle George (Courtney B.

Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams).

This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

Directed by Yann Demange, Daniel Sackheim, Cheryl Dunye, Victoria Mahoney, David Petrarca (various episodes) starring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Courtney B.

Vance, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Abbey Lee, Jamie Chung, Jamie Neumann, Mac Brandt release date August 2020 (on HBO and HBO MAX)

