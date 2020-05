Long-term care facilities remain under quarantine

NCH LEADERS SAY THEY’LL CONTINUETO BE DILLIGENT TO ENSUREPATIENTS AND STAFF REMAIN SAFE.(:47-59)*VO1 NURSING HOME NEEDS*CAM1LONG TERM CARE FACILITIES ARESTAYING ON EXTENDED QUARANTINEBECAUSE OF THE CORONAVIRUS.VORESIDENTS ARE PARTICULARLYVULNERABLE TO INFECTION AS WE’VESEEN CASES SPREAD RAPIDLY INSIDEFACILITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY.WELL OVER 10-THOUSAND DEATHSARE ASSOCIATED WITH LONG TERMCARE FACILITIES -- ACCORDING TOSOME STATES REPORTING.NOT ALL ARE.THAT WILL CHANGE WITH THEPRESIDENT’S NEW ANNOUNCEMENT OFRESOURCES FOR LONG TERM CAREFACILITIES.*VO2 NURSING HOME NEEDS*VOIT REQUIRES FACILITIES TOREPORT NEW CASES TO THE CDC,ONLINE, FAMILY MEMBERS ANDRESIDENTS.FEMA IS ALSO SENDING INADDITIONAL P-P-E.MORE THAN 80 MILLION DOLLARS ISGOING TO STATES TO INCREASEINSPECTIONS.AND A VIRUS COMMISSION WASANNOUNCED TO SPECIFICALLYADDRESS SAFETY AND QUALITY INNURSING HOMES.SENIOR ADVOCACY ORGANIZATIONSHAD BEEN SOUNDING THE ALARMSAYING THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENTNEEDS TO DO MORE.*SOTVO1 NURSING HOME NEEDS*SOTVO5:55 and the one thing that ithink we’ve all learned duringthis pandemic so far you donttake one test you need a seriesof tests.

And we dont have thoseprotocols in place and we needto.SOME STATES HAVE CALLED IN THENATIONAL GUARD TO HELP WITHCLEANING AND TESTING.AARP IS ALSO ADVOCATING FORDAILY COMMUNICATION BETWEENRESIDENTS AND FAMILIES.*SOTVO2 NURSING HOME NEEDS*SOTVO:59 and without that familyvisit that touch that ability toshare a laugh to be able to telltheir loved ones what’s actuallygoing on within thosefacilities.IF YOU ARE NOT GETTING THEANSWERS YOU WANT FROMFACILITIES, EVERY STATE HAS ADESIGNATED PERSON THAT OVERSEESLONG TERM