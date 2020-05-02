Global  

New month brings challenges for unemployed to pay bills

New month brings challenges for unemployed to pay bills

New month brings challenges for unemployed to pay bills

As the calendar turns to May, the coronavirus pandemic continues across the Kansas City region.

It also means a new month of bills are due for thousands of people who lost their job because of layoffs, furloughs or other issues related to the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19.

New month brings challenges for unemployed to pay bills

CITY.WITH THE FIRST OF THEMONTH COMES RENT-MORTAGE DUE-AND A LISTOF BILLS TO PAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES THE STRUGGLEFOR SOME IN OURCOMMUNITY AS THEY TRYTO GET BY WITH NOMONEY COMING IN.IT'S A STRESSFUL TIMEFOR MANY PEOPLE WHOARE UNEMPLOYED RIGHTNOW-WAITING TO GO BACKTO WORK-MEANWHILE THEBILLS ARE STACKINGUPWITH NO WAY TO PAY.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeIts been 5 weeks, andhaven't got a penny and I gotbills to pay.WITH A STACK OF BILLS INHIS HAND-DONALDVOCHATZER-DOESN'TKNOW HOW HE'LL PAYTHEM.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI own my mobile home, but it'sin a mobile home park and thelease is due today, I have 120something dollars in the bankand that's what's left overafterpaying bills in the stimuluscheck.THAT MONEY ISN'TENOUGH TO PAY HISPENDING BILLS-AS HE WASLAID OFF FROM HIS JOB-AND THE UNEMPLOYMENTCHECKS HAVEN'T HIT THEBANK ACCOUNT.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI'm just between a rock and ahard spot.THERE IS HELP OUT THEREFOR PEOPLE LIKEVOCHATZER.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionWith this pandemic, I think theneed is just going to increaseexponentially, because somany people are out of work.JOHN RICH IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FORTHE MID AMERICAASSISTANCE COALITION-CONNECTING PEOPLEWITH ORGANIZATIONSWHO CAN HELP.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionThere's going to be a wholenew group of folks that onenever had to apply for heldon't know how to do that.WHILE MANY UTILITYCOMPANIES ARE DELAYINGPAYMENTS FOR THOSEAFFECTED-IT WONT LASTFOREVER.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionOnce the moratoriums arelifted, we will anticipate a bigdemand in utility needs andrent and mortgage needs.EVEN WITH ALL THISUNCERTAINTY FORVOCHATZER-HE KEEPS HISHEAD UP.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI try keeping a positive outlookon everything life's too shorttolive in fear.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARL




