New month brings challenges for unemployed to pay bills

CITY.WITH THE FIRST OF THEMONTH COMES RENT-MORTAGE DUE-AND A LISTOF BILLS TO PAY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHARES THE STRUGGLEFOR SOME IN OURCOMMUNITY AS THEY TRYTO GET BY WITH NOMONEY COMING IN.IT'S A STRESSFUL TIMEFOR MANY PEOPLE WHOARE UNEMPLOYED RIGHTNOW-WAITING TO GO BACKTO WORK-MEANWHILE THEBILLS ARE STACKINGUPWITH NO WAY TO PAY.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeIts been 5 weeks, andhaven't got a penny and I gotbills to pay.WITH A STACK OF BILLS INHIS HAND-DONALDVOCHATZER-DOESN'TKNOW HOW HE'LL PAYTHEM.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI own my mobile home, but it'sin a mobile home park and thelease is due today, I have 120something dollars in the bankand that's what's left overafterpaying bills in the stimuluscheck.THAT MONEY ISN'TENOUGH TO PAY HISPENDING BILLS-AS HE WASLAID OFF FROM HIS JOB-AND THE UNEMPLOYMENTCHECKS HAVEN'T HIT THEBANK ACCOUNT.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI'm just between a rock and ahard spot.THERE IS HELP OUT THEREFOR PEOPLE LIKEVOCHATZER.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionWith this pandemic, I think theneed is just going to increaseexponentially, because somany people are out of work.JOHN RICH IS THEEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FORTHE MID AMERICAASSISTANCE COALITION-CONNECTING PEOPLEWITH ORGANIZATIONSWHO CAN HELP.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionThere's going to be a wholenew group of folks that onenever had to apply for heldon't know how to do that.WHILE MANY UTILITYCOMPANIES ARE DELAYINGPAYMENTS FOR THOSEAFFECTED-IT WONT LASTFOREVER.John Rich, Exe Dir.

Mid AmericaAssistance CoalitionOnce the moratoriums arelifted, we will anticipate a bigdemand in utility needs andrent and mortgage needs.EVEN WITH ALL THISUNCERTAINTY FORVOCHATZER-HE KEEPS HISHEAD UP.Donald Vochatzer, laid off,figuringout financeI try keeping a positive outlookon everything life's too shorttolive in fear.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARL