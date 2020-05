Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:14s - Published 3 days ago Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation Nevada's COVID-19 response team confirms to 13 Action News there are earlier cases than the first one reported. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation THE STATE'S COVID RESPONSE TEAMCONFIRMS TO 13 ACTION NEWSTHERE ARE EARLIER CASES THANTHE FIRST ONE REPORTED INNEVADA. GOOD EVENING.I'M TODD QUINONES.I'M TRICIA KEAN.THE OFFICIAL FIRST CASE.....WAS REPORTED IN MARCHBUT...13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR....DARCY SPEARS REPORTED THISWEEK...SOME PEOPLE ARE CONVINCED....THEY HAD IT.....AS EARLY AS....DECEMBER! TONIGHT....SHE SHOWS YOU.....WHAT NEVADA HEALTH RESPONSESAYS.....ABOUT THIS KEY, NEWDISTINCTION.DARCY STAND-UP: WITHIN JUST TWODAYS OF OUR STORY AIRING, THENEVADA HEALTH RESPONSE TEAMCONFIRMED WHAT THE PEOPLE WESPOKE TO SUSPECTED.THAT THEY GOT SICK HERE IN LASVEGAS IN DECEMBER AND JANUARYAND THE ILLNESS WAS COVID- 19.MANY OF THOSE PEOPLE ATTENDEDCONVENTIONS AND THEY THOUGHTTHOSE EVENTS WERE SUPERSPREADERS.FROM TEXAS TO WASHINGTON TOCOLORADO, VISITORS TO LAS VEGASSAY THEY CAME HERE FORCONVENTIONS LIKE THE CONSUMERELECTRONICS SHOW AND LEFT SICK.SICKER THAN THEY'VE EVER BEEN.ALTHOUGH C-E-S HASN'T HEARD ANYOFFICIAL WORD OF AN ATTENDEEBEING EXPOSED NEVADAOFFICIALS ARE NOW INDICATINGCORONAVIRUS WAS LIKELY HERE ATTHAT TIME OR EVEN BEFORE.THE NEVADA HEALTH RESPONSE'SSTATEMENT SAYS, "BASED ONINFORMATION WE HAVE SEEN FROMOTHER STATES, WE KNOW THEREWERE EARLIER CASES THAN THEFIRST POSITIVE REPORTED INNEVADA.WE RECOGNIZE THIS IS ANATIONWIDE ISSUE." THE ISSUENOW IS WHAT TO DO WITH THATDATA AND THE REVISED TIMELINEIT REPRESENTS.ANTIBODY TESTING WON'T INDICATEWHEN OR IF A PERSON WAS EVERSYMPTOMATIC, BUT THE STATE SAYSIT'S THE LOGICAL NEXT STEP.DARCY TAG: THE HEALTH DISTRICTSAYS IT WILL NOT GO BACK ANDRE-INVESTIGATE CASES THATOCCURRED BEFORE MARCH 5TH,WHICH IS THE FIRST CONFIRMEDPOSITIVE HERE IN NEVADA.BUT STATE OFFICIALS SAYEXAMINING THAT DATA IS ANIMPORTANT PART OF THE OVERALLPUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSE AND ITWILL HELP THEM UNDERSTAND THEFULL PARAMETERS OF THISOUTBREAK.THEY ALSO SAY THAT IDENTIFYINGANTIBODIES IN THOSE PEOPLE ISIMPORTANT IN DETERMINING WHOWAS INFECTED AND THEY ARE NOWDISCUSSING A STRATEGY TO DOANTIBODY TESTING OF THATPOPULATION.DARCY SPEARS 13 INVESTIGATES.VSTATION CASINOS IS ANNOUNCINGLAYOFFS!





You Might Like

Tweets about this Alind Chauhan The district health team on Sunday confirmed six new cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a man w… https://t.co/atgQ9TLxPj 2 hours ago StateStatus NV Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation - KTNV Las Vegas https://t.co/x9LBhMDbiH 3 hours ago Rajesh तामड़ेत RT @Archiarchana: The district health team on Sunday confirmed six new cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a man who com… 7 hours ago Archana Mishra The district health team on Sunday confirmed six new cases of the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), including a man w… https://t.co/7G33qyCSZf 7 hours ago Suzie Wojtkiewicz Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation https://t.co/SuWFLXeCeH 9 hours ago furious_Stay Six Feet Away_a @TbirdTr3y_10 @MaddySkye Shoddy local reporting (or headlining) earlier, giving the wrong impression: https://t.co/eYKoLqeZf6 15 hours ago Vgkalltheway Earlier coronavirus cases confirmed in Nevada after 13 investigation https://t.co/RQ2861P4lt 15 hours ago 🇺🇸🪑#ADOS Vote Weaponizer 🪑🇺🇸 RT @wendi_c_thomas: Memphis is also home to @Nike’s largest global distribution center, a sprawling 2.8 million-square-foot facility in Fra… 16 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Newly confirmed cases predate 1st known U.S. death



It's been reported that the first U.S. death from COVID-19 was three weeks earlier than previously thought. Two people died in their homes in February who tested positive from COVID-19. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:35 Published 2 weeks ago