State files three new opioid lawsuits LAWSUITS AGAINST THREEOPIOID DISTRIBUTORS... FORTHEIR ALLEGED ROLE IN THEOPIOID CRISIS IN BRYANCOUNTY. THE STATE SAYS...BETWEEN 2006 AND2014... 24 POINT ONE MILLIONPAIN PILLS... WERE SUPPLIEDTO BRYAN COUNTY..AND THAT"AMERI-SOURCE-BERGEN...CARDINAL HEALTH... ANDMCKESSON"... WERERESPONSIBLE FOR SUPPLYINGNEARLY 70% OF THOSE PILLS.





