Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Indore-based stone artist Wajid Khan brought alive the memories of police officer Devendra Chandravanshi who died fighting COVID-19 battle.

He made a massive stone art in Indore to pay tribute to police personnel.

Corona warriors have been working round the clock selflessly.

Besides the duty, their generous acts by celebrating birthdays, helping people have also made headlines in past.

"There were incidents where stones were pelted on police personnel, so I decided to make art out of stones to pay tribute," said Wajid Khan, the artist.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

15 detained for gathering at Indore temple to offer prayers amid lockdown [Video]

15 detained for gathering at Indore temple to offer prayers amid lockdown

Breaking all government norms, 15 people gathered at temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on May 06 to offer prayers. The incident happened in Indore's Narsingh Temple. Later, police detained the people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:02Published
Watch: 18 people found travelling in concrete mixer truck in Indore [Video]

Watch: 18 people found travelling in concrete mixer truck in Indore

At least 18 people were found travelling in the mixer tank of a concrete mixer truck by police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh amid coronavirus lockdown. Traffic DSP Umakant Chaudhary informed that these..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published