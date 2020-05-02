Giant stone art in Indore salutes police's efforts in COVID-19 battle

Indore-based stone artist Wajid Khan brought alive the memories of police officer Devendra Chandravanshi who died fighting COVID-19 battle.

He made a massive stone art in Indore to pay tribute to police personnel.

Corona warriors have been working round the clock selflessly.

Besides the duty, their generous acts by celebrating birthdays, helping people have also made headlines in past.

"There were incidents where stones were pelted on police personnel, so I decided to make art out of stones to pay tribute," said Wajid Khan, the artist.