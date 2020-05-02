Global  

Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News

India extends nationwide lockdown by 2 more weeks, districts divided into red, orange and green zones for easy navigation; Not a single covid-19 case reported from Kerala & 10 other states on Friday; Maharahshtra reports a surge, cases high in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi; Aarogya Setu app made compulsory for all public and private sector companies; Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in weeks and more news

mdeeq16

Mohamed Dek Abdalla North #Korea's leader #Kim #Jong-#Un appears at an opening ceremony of a factory in #Sunchon city weeks after a ser… https://t.co/ldVuG3In31 12 minutes ago

EtienneMicallef

Etienne Micallef RT @janisfrayer: After weeks, Kim Jong Un appears to reappear in public at a fertilizer plant. Rumors were rampant: dead, brain dead, ‘grav… 2 hours ago

Stayhomeguys

Stay Home RT @Africanreports: Kim Jong Un of North Korea appears in public for the first time in three weeks. This happens after numerous fake News t… 2 hours ago

alfa673

🇺🇸ALFA67⭐️⭐️⭐️ Kim Jong Un appears in public after weeks of health rumors, state media reports | The Times of Israel https://t.co/YlnMBFvhHC 2 hours ago

Africanreports

Africa News Report Kim Jong Un of North Korea appears in public for the first time in three weeks. This happens after numerous fake Ne… https://t.co/ezuFl9Hh7L 3 hours ago

scheerenberger

Birgit Scheeren-bleibt zuhause! RT @i24NEWS_EN: Report: Kim Jong Un appears in public after weeks of speculation on his health https://t.co/rwSNgMDgn8 3 hours ago

Pazhwaak

Qudrat Nasraty He’s a #Smarty_Pants politician that playing the game skillfully, surprising the followers who’re seeking his where… https://t.co/IzpVulT46n 4 hours ago

ItsLexxiKimani

Lexxi Kimani RT @ItsLexxiKimani: North Korea Kim Jong Un appears in public weeks after contradicting reports about his health were published online! 4 hours ago


