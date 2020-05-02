Kim Jong Un appears after weeks of absence that fuelled death rumours | Oneindia News
India extends nationwide lockdown by 2 more weeks, districts divided into red, orange and green zones for easy navigation; Not a single covid-19 case reported from Kerala & 10 other states on Friday; Maharahshtra reports a surge, cases high in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi; Aarogya Setu app made compulsory for all public and private sector companies; Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in weeks and more news