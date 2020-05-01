Global  

Punjab minister slams Maharashtra govt after Nanded pilgrims test Covid-19+

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the Maharashtra government should have tested the pilgrims who left from Nanded.

Singh said it was Punjab govt’s responsibility to test the pilgrims and segregate them after testing.

This comes after over 140 Sikh pilgrims, who arrived from Maharashtra’s Nanded, tested positive for Covid-19.

