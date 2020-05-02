Modi Govt extends lockdown by 2 more weeks: The big implications l HT Debates
|
Modi government has extended the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks.
The government has divided districts into red, green and orange zones based on risk-profiling of the areas.
The MHA has also issued guidelines to regulate different economic activities during this period.
So what are the implications of the lockdown extension.
Watch this discussion to find out.