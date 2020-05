Beaumont re-elected as World Rugby chairman

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - NOVEMBER 3, 2019) (WORLD RUGBY - NO RESALES) 1.

WORLD RUGBY CHAIRMAN, BILL BEAUMONT, WALKING TO PODIUM AT RUGBY AWARDS CEREMONY 2.

BEAUMONT SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND (FILE - FEBRUARY 4, 2020) (TVNZ - Broadcasters: NO USE NEW ZEALAND Digital: NO USE NEW ZEALAND INTERNET SITES / ANY INTERNET SITE OF ANY NEW ZEALAND OR AUSTRALIA BASED MEDIA ORGANISATIONS OR MOBILE PLATFORMS) 3.

BEAUMONT AND OTHER RUGBY OFFICIALS AND NEW ZEALAND PLAYERS POSING WITH RUGBY WORLD CUP TROPHY 4.

BEAUMONT SPEAKING (NOT A SOUNDBITE) RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL (FILE - AUGUST 5, 2016) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 5.

BEAUMONT (HOLDING PAPERS) ENTERING NEWS CONFERENCE, FOLLOWED BY FORMER ARGENTINA RUGBY CAPTAIN AND THEN VICE-CHAIRMAN OF WORLD RUGBY, AGUSTIN PICHOT, WHO LOST BID TO BE CHAIRMAN TO BEAUMONT 6.

PICHOT SPEAKING DURING NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BEAUMONT SEATED NEXT TO HIM 7.

BEAUMONT AND PICHOT AFTER NEWS CONFERENCE TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - SEPTEMBER 17, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 8.

BEAUMONT AT NEWS CONFERENCE TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - NOVEMBER 2, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 9.

BEAUMONT POSING FOR PHOTOS ON STAGE WITH WEBB ELLIS CUP IN FRONT OF HIM TOKYO, JAPAN (FILE - SEPTEMBER 20, 2017) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 10.

BEAUMONT ON STAGE POSING FOR PHOTOS WITH WEBB ELLIS CUP NEXT TO HIM 11.

BEAUMONT AT NEWS CONFERENCE STORY: Bill Beaumont was re-elected as World Rugby chairman after beating Argentine Agustin Pichot in the first round of voting and has called for unity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport's governing body said on Saturday (May 2).

Englishman Beaumont prevailed by a 28-23 margin to secure a second consecutive four-year term.

Frenchman Bernard Laporte, who was running unopposed, was elected vice-chairman.

Rugby, like most sports, has been on hold as the novel coronavirus spread across the world, casting doubt on whether the 2020 international calendar could be completed.

Former England and British & Irish Lions lock Beaumont, 68, succeeded France's Bernard Lapasset in 2016.

(Production: Kurt Michael Hall)