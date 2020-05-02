Coronavirus Pandemic Triggers Aviation Industry Meltdown
The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is ravaging the aviation industry.
According to Reuters, it's causing thousands of job cuts as the aviation sector waits for passengers to return to the skies.
US airlines are slashing hundreds of thousands of flights and cutting schedules by 80% or more through at least June.
Airlines are trying to convince passengers it is safe to fly again, but are actually preparing for years of lower demand.