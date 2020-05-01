Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash
Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been “bogus.”
