Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash

Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash

Houston Police Officer Killed, Another Injured In Helicopter Crash

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said the helicopter was called to help with a search for bodies in a nearby bayou, prompted by a tip that may have been “bogus.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2 Houston police officers hospitalized in helicopter crash

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston police helicopter crashed, resulting in the hospitalization of two...
Seattle Times - Published

Houston Police Helicopter Crash Kills 1 Officer and Injures Another

The officers were investigating a report of bodies in a bayou when the helicopter crashed near an...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Houston Police Copter Crashes Into Apartment Building [Video]

Houston Police Copter Crashes Into Apartment Building

A police helicopter struck the outside of a Houston, Texas, apartment building Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, the crash killed one officer inside the helicopter. Tactical flight..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Car Chase in Corpus Christi [Video]

Car Chase in Corpus Christi

Occurred on April 29, 2020 / Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I was on my way to work at around 3 pm and I noticed two troopers heading north with there lights on as I was heading south...

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:51Published