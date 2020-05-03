Chico native has two movies on Netflix

If you're looking for something to do while stuck at home during this pandemic, you could help support a chico native turned hollywood director.
Shaun piccinino lived in chico for most of his life.
He went to butte college where his father was a professor.
Most of his family still lives here in chico... but he moved to los angeles to pursue movie and television directing.
Today - netflix launched two of his movies, "lady driver" and "roped."
I was raised in chico and i left at around 20 years old headed down to southern california to chase my dreams i didn't know what could be possible but i packed up my car and went for it.
His film "lady driver" also features chico native, amanda detmer.
Piccinino says they are both family-- friendly movies and were shot in northern california.
He says he hopes to someday film a movie or tv series in chico.
