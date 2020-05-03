Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chico native has two movies on Netflix

Chico native has two movies on Netflix

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Chico native has two movies on Netflix

Chico native has two movies on Netflix

If you're looking for something to do while you're stuck at home you can help support a Chico native turned Hollywood director.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chico native has two movies on Netflix

If you're looking for something to do while stuck at home during this pandemic, you could help support a chico native turned hollywood director.

Shaun piccinino lived in chico for most of his life.

He went to butte college where his father was a professor.

Most of his family still lives here in chico... but he moved to los angeles to pursue movie and television directing.

Today - netflix launched two of his movies, "lady driver" and "roped."

I was raised in chico and i left at around 20 years old headed down to southern california to chase my dreams i didn't know what could be possible but i packed up my car and went for it.

His film "lady driver" also features chico native, amanda detmer.

Piccinino says they are both family-- friendly movies and were shot in northern california.

He says he hopes to someday film a movie or tv series in chico.

###




You Might Like


Tweets about this