Watch: IAF fighter jets flypast over hospital in Mumbai

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Aerial salute was paid to the warriors of coronavirus by the Indian Air Force in Mumbai on May 03.

The fighter jets of IAF flypast over a hospital building paying tribute to the medical staff.

IAF organised 'flypast' to honour COVID-19 warriors who are treating patients selflessly.

Medical personnel are working round the clock in treating coronavirus patients across the country.

Watch: IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft fly over Mumbai, give aerial salute to COVID-19 warriors [Video]

Watch: IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft fly over Mumbai, give aerial salute to COVID-19 warriors

The armed forces salute COVID-19 warriors for their efforts to contain the spread of pandemic. IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft flew over Mumbai to give aerial salute and to show solidarity with frontline..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
Watch: IAF choppers shower flower petals on Delhi's hospitals to salute COVID-19 warriors [Video]

Watch: IAF choppers shower flower petals on Delhi's hospitals to salute COVID-19 warriors

Indian Air Force aircraft showered flower petals at the hospitals in the national capital on May 03. IAF chopper showered flower petals on Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:53Published