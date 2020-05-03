Watch: IAF fighter jets flypast over hospital in Mumbai
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Aerial salute was paid to the warriors of coronavirus by the Indian Air Force in Mumbai on May 03.
The fighter jets of IAF flypast over a hospital building paying tribute to the medical staff.
IAF organised 'flypast' to honour COVID-19 warriors who are treating patients selflessly.
Medical personnel are working round the clock in treating coronavirus patients across the country.