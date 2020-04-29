'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab

The President of the United States of America commented on China with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic again.

Donald Trump hinted at action against Beijing, stating that 'a lot of things are happening with respect to China'.

The comments came after he suggested that he had seen evidence linking the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.

Trump has also threatened to seek financial reparations from China over the pandemic.

