Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab

'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:08s - Published
'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab

'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab

The President of the United States of America commented on China with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic again.

Donald Trump hinted at action against Beijing, stating that 'a lot of things are happening with respect to China'.

The comments came after he suggested that he had seen evidence linking the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.

Trump has also threatened to seek financial reparations from China over the pandemic.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SadTrumpClub

SadTrumpClub RT @herenowwatchin1: trump is faulting China for lying and obfuscating about the virus. Think about that a minute....the guy who lied and… 44 minutes ago

herenowwatchin1

herenowwatching trump is faulting China for lying and obfuscating about the virus. Think about that a minute....the guy who lied a… https://t.co/d2KXfZaNJu 46 minutes ago

rogerarellano1

roger arellano 'Lot of things happening': Trump on China after linking Covid to Wuhan lab https://t.co/SKKWCUPkiQ via @YouTube 4 hours ago

rpgdxw

GREATLAND RT @rpgdxw: @realDonaldTrump "So we’re going to see what happens. A lot of things are happening with respect to China" (Trump, 05/01)? Tha… 9 hours ago

rpgdxw

GREATLAND @realDonaldTrump "So we’re going to see what happens. A lot of things are happening with respect to China" (Trump,… https://t.co/qms8SBsKKa 9 hours ago

RonnieMatrix

Ronnie Matrix Mukiibi. RT @byHeatherLong: President Trump confirms that he’s considering imposing more tariffs on China: “A lot of things are happening with respe… 19 hours ago

PHREUTERS

Parisa Hafezi RT @GuyReuters: Trump on China: "A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened. This i… 1 day ago

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge Trump on China: "A lot of things are happening with respect to China. We're not happy, obviously with what happened… https://t.co/VMEbutKoyq 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China wants Trump to lose election? Beijing counters US President's charge [Video]

China wants Trump to lose election? Beijing counters US President's charge

China responded to US President Donald Trump's charge that the country wants him to lose the upcoming election. In an interview with Reuters, Trump had levelled the charge, claiming that Beijing will..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:25Published
Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China [Video]

Trump claims WHO are ''pipe organ for China

President Donald Trump is repeating his complaints about the World Health Organization, as well as China's, handling of the coronavirus pandemic. He has said that an investigation by US intelligence..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published