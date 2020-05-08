Global  

'They may or may not': Donald Trump on China fulfilling trade deal amid Covid

'They may or may not': Donald Trump on China fulfilling trade deal amid Covid

'They may or may not': Donald Trump on China fulfilling trade deal amid Covid

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on his trade deal with China.

When asked whether he expects Beijing to fulfil its end of the trade deal, Trump said 'they may or may not'.

Earlier, the US leader had threatened fresh tariffs against China over its actions related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump has also linked the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus to a laboratory in China's Wuhan.

Watch the full video for more details.

