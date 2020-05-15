Global  

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News

Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News

As the war of words rages on between US and China over the handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and whether the virus came out of a Chinese lab, now US President Donald Trump has signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and going so far as to suggest he could even cut ties with the world's second largest economy.In an interview with Fox Business Network broadcast on Thursday, Trump said he was very disappointed with China's failure to contain the disease and that the pandemic had cast a pall over his January trade deal with Beijing, which he previously hailed as a major achievement.

Trump went on to say that There are many things we could do.

