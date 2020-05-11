Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on reports suggesting that Chinese hackers may be targeting technology related to vaccine research.

Trump said 'what else is new' when a reporter raised the issue during a press conference at the White House.

He again said that he wasn't happy with China over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked whether he's interested in renegotiating the trade deal with Beijing, Trump replied with an emphatic 'no'.

