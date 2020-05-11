Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:10s - Published
Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds

Covid: Chinese hackers targeting US vaccine research? Donald Trump responds

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on reports suggesting that Chinese hackers may be targeting technology related to vaccine research.

Trump said 'what else is new' when a reporter raised the issue during a press conference at the White House.

He again said that he wasn't happy with China over its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked whether he's interested in renegotiating the trade deal with Beijing, Trump replied with an emphatic 'no'.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 vaccine research: US

The Trump administration is considering to issue a warning that hackers tied to the Chinese...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Technocrat21mb

Kev FBI and DHS to warn that Chinese hackers are targeting U.S. COVID research - CBS News https://t.co/vDiqli3R4r via @GoogleNews 2 minutes ago

TechMovers1

Tech_Movers US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research The warning should be out within a week or so,… https://t.co/z9LeG7Fgx5 6 minutes ago

Avinash_pandeya

AVINASH PANDEY RT @Gadgets360: US could announce that Chinese hackers have been trying to steal information from researchers working on a vaccine for the… 6 minutes ago

nelmadman

nelmadman RT @FaceTheNation: CORONAVIRUS LATEST: ➡️⁦@FBI⁩/@DHSgov⁩ to warn Chinese hackers targeting US #covid research ➡️Dr. Fauci to caution reopen… 53 minutes ago

gubbi_g2

Chowkidar Kapinipathiah Gubbi. Chinese hackers targeting COVID-19 vaccine research: US https://t.co/QVS7bJSht0 -Shared via ZeeNews 1 hour ago

Broremo

Noon3 FBI and DHS to warn that Chinese hackers are targeting U.S. COVID research https://t.co/FHfm0faKt5 1 hour ago

malbertnews

Mark Albert FBI and DHS to warn Chinese hackers targeting US #COVID19 research, @CBSNews rpts: https://t.co/CWNFvSFD3Z 2 hours ago

GadgetgearOrg

Gadget Gear (Tirthanka Kundu) US to Announce Chinese Hackers Targeting COVID-19 Vaccine Research: Report via @rightrelevance… https://t.co/YT54Gns02a 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

14 Percent of Americans Would Refuse a Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

14 Percent of Americans Would Refuse a Coronavirus Vaccine

Some new polling is showing more than one in ten American adults would refuse a coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:53Published
Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing [Video]

Trump Abruptly Cuts Off Press Briefing

President Donald Trump became angry and abruptly ended a news conference after telling a Chinese-American reporter to “ask China” for an answer to her question and refusing to hear from a CNN..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:29Published