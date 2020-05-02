Global  

All e-passes issued by Delhi Police to remain valid till May 17: MS Randhawa

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
The Arvind Kejriwal-led government on May 03 announced that it will be implementing all lockdown relaxations proposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from May 03 in Delhi.

Reacting on the issue, Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said, "e-Passes issued by Delhi Police will remain valid till May 17.

Those who've been included in relaxations announced by Govt should carry valid ID with themselves.

I appeal to everyone to cooperate with Police.

Action will be taken against violators."

