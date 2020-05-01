Greater Lafayette Chinese community donates more than $20,000 in PPE

Parents association has donated more than five- thousand boxes of personal protective equipment to hospitals around the state of indiana.

News 18's marvin bills shares how the community continues to extend a helping hand and impact lives.

Kelly li is a junior at purdue university.

She along with several others have had a hand in making sure local hospitals have ppe during this time.

"our parents know indiana has been attacked by the virus and a lot of people are getting infected."

Li says amongst 500 parents in china more than $20,000 dollars has been spent buying personal protective equipment and then shipped to the united states.

With help and connections from purdue university professors and the greater lafayette chinese alliance church, they've been able to extend a helping hand to front-line workers.

"we a choose a severe place and then we choose a major hospital and ask them if they need any help."

She says workers are happy and relieved to know that all communities are banding together during this pandemic.

Li says it's important to pay it forward.

"we think it's our responsibility cause when we are in danger and we get attacked by this virus other people are helping us.

So we think we need to do the same thing to help them."

In tippecanoe county, marvin bills news 18.

Li says the plan is to continue offering help as long as this pandemic last.