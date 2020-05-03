Handwara encounter: Indian armed forces carrying out relentless fights against terrorists, says Praful Bakshi

Global  

A day after five security personnel including Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who were killed in the exchange of fire with terrorist in Handwara on May 03, Indian Air Force Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi expressed his grief over gruesome attack on the security personnel.

"Our heart goes to the family of Colonel and Major who got martyred and two soldiers along with the J and K Police.

The terrorist activities are going on and Indian armed forces are carrying out relentless fights against them and especially in this time, when the entire nation is also fighting the menace of corona."

