North and South Korean troops fire at each other across the DMZ: South Korea
Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:03s - Published
North and South Korean troops exchanged small arms fire in the demilitarized zone on May 3.
North and South Korean troops exchange gunfire in the DMZ
SEOUL — North and South Korean troops exchanged small arms fire in the demilitarized zone on May 3.
Citing a statement from the South Korean joint chiefs of staff, the Korea Herald reports North..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:42Published
Pompeo: Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental'
Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely “accidental,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:54Published
