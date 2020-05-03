Global  

North and South Korean troops fire at each other across the DMZ: South Korea

North and South Korean troops fire at each other across the DMZ: South Korea

North and South Korean troops fire at each other across the DMZ: South Korea

North and South Korean troops exchanged small arms fire in the demilitarized zone on May 3.

North Korea, South Korea troops exchange gunfire along border, South says

North and South Korean troops exchanged fire along their tense border on Sunday, the South’s...
Shots fired on Korean border

South Korea says its troops have exchanged fire with North Korea along their tense land border.
North and South Korean troops exchange gunfire in the DMZ [Video]

North and South Korean troops exchange gunfire in the DMZ

SEOUL — North and South Korean troops exchanged small arms fire in the demilitarized zone on May 3. Citing a statement from the South Korean joint chiefs of staff, the Korea Herald reports North..

Pompeo: Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental' [Video]

Pompeo: Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental'

Shots fired by North Korea across its border with South Korea were likely “accidental,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday as speculation continues to swirl about the health of..

