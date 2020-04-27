Watch: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes 'first public appearance' in 20 days

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appeared at a fertiliser factory, after weeks of intense speculation over his bad health.

North Korea's state-run television KRT on Saturday (May 02) aired a video of Kim attending the completion of a fertilizer plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since April 11.

In the footage, Kim attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony with high-ranking officials including his sister Kim Yo Jong and toured the newly built factory.

Many in the large crowd of people, described as officials of the army, the ruling party and the community who worked on the project, were wearing face masks and standing some distance from the podium where Kim and his aides took part in the ceremony.There has been speculation about Kim's health after he missed the birth anniversary celebrations of state founder Kim II Sung on April 15.

The day is a major holiday in North Korea and Kim as leader usually pays a visit to the mausoleum where his grandfather lies in state.

Following his absence from the anniversary, a South Korean news outlet specialising on the North reported that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure.

A flurry of other unconfirmed reports about his condition and his whereabouts followed.