Lockdown 3.0: Delhi Secretariat partially opens, CM Kejriwal arrives for cabinet meeting
|
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Lockdown 3.0: Delhi Secretariat partially opens, CM Kejriwal arrives for cabinet meeting
As coronavirus lockdown begins from May 04, Delhi Secretariat partially opened.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other ministers reached Delhi Secretariat for a cabinet meeting.
Requisite arrangements were made for the staff as their thermal screening is being done at the office.
Lockdown 3.0 begins form May 04 with considerable relaxations issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.