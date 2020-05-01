Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare
Police release vehicles seized during the COVID-19 lockdown in southern India

On Friday (May 1) police started releasing the vehicles seized during the coronavirus lockdown.

“It has been decided to return the vehicles,” said police commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

Footage from Sunday (May 3) shows hundreds of motorbikes stacked together and masked owners queueing to collect their vehicles.

According to local media, car and two-wheeler owners stopped for violating movement restrictions must pay Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, respectively, according to the order issued by a division bench of chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and justice Vishwajit Shetty.

This sum is to be regarded as a security deposit for now, but could be treated as fine later if relevant authorities rule that the person had ignored lockdown restrictions without a genuine need.

