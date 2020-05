The winningest coach in National Football League history, Don Shula, died on Monday.

Shula’s storied career spanned over three decades as a head coach for both the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins.

Shula guided the Dolphins to two Super Bowl victories which included the only 17-0 perfect season ever recorded by a team in 1972.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

Shula was such an enduring figure in professional football that one of his former players, fearsome defensive lineman Bubba Smith, once joked: "If a nuclear bomb dropped, the only things I'm certain would survive are AstroTurf and Don Shula." Don Shula was 90 years old.