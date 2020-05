Local player remembers Don Shula Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:48s - Published now Local player remembers Don Shula Don Shula mined that state of Mississippi for talent. Players from Jackson State, USM, MSU, Ole Miss and Alcorn State played for the legendary head coach who passed away at the age of 90 on Monday. Former JSU Tiger and Wingfield alum Vernon Perry played against Don Shula's Dolphins during his NFL career and what he remembers what made Coach Shula standout. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local player remembers Don Shula THEN MIAMI DOLPHINS FRANCHISORMORNING ALONG WITH THE SHULAFAMILY AS LEGENDARY COACH DONSHULA HAS PASSED AWAY NOW DONSHULA WAS 90 YEARS OLD.HE PASSED AWAY TODAY.HE FINISHED WITH 347 TOTAL WINSOVER 33 YEARS AS A HEAD COACH.THOSE WINDS ARE THE MOST EVER.HE ALSO LED THE MIAMI DOLPHINSTO AN UNDEFEATED SEASON IN 1972.IT IS STILL THE ONLY UNDEFEATEDSEASON TO END WIT THE SUPERBOWL TITLE EVEN THE SERIES OFPOPULAR STEAK HOUSES AS WELLDOES IMPACT ON THE NFL HAS BEENFELT BY MANY COACHES PLAYERS ANDFRONT OFFICE PERSONNEL FORMERJACKSON STATE TIGER AND HOUSTONOILER VERNON PERRY PLAYEDAGAINST DON SHULA’S DOLPHINSDURING HIS CAREER HERE ON HEREFLECTS ON WHY HE THINKS SHULAIS ONE OF THE GREATEST COACHESEVER.WHEN YOU GOT PLAYERS THAT YOUCAN COACH AND LOVE YOU, THATMEANS YOU ARE A GOOD COACH.I MEAN YOU DON’T GET DOWN THEPLAYER WHEN HE DOES SOMETHINGBAD OR YOU DON’T GET ALL OFFINTO HIS PERSONAL BUSINESS YOUCOACH AND YOU LET YOUR COACHESCOACH AND THAT’S ONE THING THATI HEARD ABOUT HIM.SO THAT’S THE GOOD THING ABOUTTHAT IS YOU WILL HE WON THE GUYTHAT WILL JUST TEAR YOU APARTGREAT LOCAL PERSPECTIVE THERE.SHULA HAS CONNECTIONS RIGHT HEREIN JACKSON AND THE MAGNOLIASTATE.HERE’S A LIST OF MISSISSIPPIBASS PLAYERS WHO PLAYED UNDERTHE LEGENDARY.SHULA JACKSON STATE HAS THE MOSTAMOUNT OF FORMER PLAYERS TO PLAYAS A DOLPHIN UNDER HIM AS THEIRCOACH.THEY HAD FOR SOUTHERN MISS ANDOLE MISS WITH THE NEXT AMOUNT OFPLAYERS TURNED DOLPHINS BOTH OFTHOSE.HAVE THREE PLAYERS TO PLAY FORSHULA’S MIAMI TEAM ANDMISSISSIPPI STATE HAS A CO





