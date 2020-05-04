Amber Heard mourns mother

Global  

Amber Heard's mother has died.

The 'Aquaman' actress has been left "heartbroken and devastated beyond belief" after her beloved mum Paige passed away at the age of 64.

Amber wrote on Instagram on Sunday (03.05.20): "I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard.

She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul.

The 'Danish Girl' star then thanked her friends and family for the support she and her sister Whit have received following Paige's death.

It is currently unclear how Paige died.

