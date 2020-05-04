Watch: Long queues at liquor shops in Delhi, social distancing norms flouted
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi this morning.
This after the government allowed standalone liquor shops to remain open.
People were seen gathering outside the liquor shops from early morning even before the shops could open for sales.
Crowds gathered in huge numbers and refused to abide by the social distancing norms. Watch the full video for all the details.