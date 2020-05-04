Global  

Social distancing flouted as people form a beeline outside liquor outlets | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:31s - Published
People have started gathering at liquor shops across the country in large numbers, triggering alarm among many.

Long queues were seen outside liquor shops in Delhi from early morning, even before the shops opened for sales.The scenes were similar across several states, including Karnataka and Maharashtra.People were seen gathering outside the liquor shops from early morning even before the shops could open for sales.

Liquor shops across the country were shut down with the lockdown that was announced on March 24.

In Kashmere Gate, police had to resort to lathicharge outside a liquor shop where people refused to follow social distancing norms and were seen standing very close to each other in the long queues.

