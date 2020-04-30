Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Getting carded for alcohol with social distancing

Getting carded for alcohol with social distancing

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Getting carded for alcohol with social distancing
How stores and enforcing the rules
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Getting carded for alcohol with social distancing

Showers highs: lo?mid 50s winds: n ?10 it's a little difficult for liquor stores to ?d customers when they're wearing a mask.

I'm outside of apollo liquor in northwest rochester where the carding process has changed due to covi?19.xx apollo liquor in northwest rochester is still checking ids.

According to store manager robert riggs, business is booming.... liquor is flying off the shelves and more customers mean more people to card.

"it's kind of a challenge just to keep up."

The company has made some changes... card machines operate without touching them, and curbside pickup is availble.

"when we deliver curbside we wear masks, i keep my mask very handy."

Plexiglass was installed, providing a barrier between patron and merchant.

"when we do i.d.

People we just ask them to hold it up so we can see it, we don't have them transfer it."

"there are challenges to the carding process.

Recognizing customers when they're wearing a mask and ones using an out of state licenses."

"that gets a little more difficult, we know most of our regular customers pretty well, and you can tell them by their eyes."

"you're not familiar where the birth date is so you have to hold it up and look and look and look, oh there it is."

But riggs says i?ing hasn't changed.

"anytime we think that they're close to the legal age.

Riggs says that due to the new influx of customers?

They've had difficulty keeping some items in stock.

Live in rochester, zach gilleland kimt news three.

The store is also keeping the store sanitzed, wiping down surfaces with alcohol.//



Recent related news from verified sources

Lockdown 3.0: Tweeple share hilarious memes as wine shops open today

Social media was flooded with hilarious memes and witty jokes as India entered Lockdown 3.0 phase on...
Mid-Day - Published

No joy for Thai drinkers as ban on alcohol sales extended

BANGKOK (AP) — Drinkers in Thailand desperate for a tall beer or a nightcap after a three-week ban...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This TikTok shows why you're probably brushing your teeth the wrong way [Video]

This TikTok shows why you're probably brushing your teeth the wrong way

A social media user is earning plenty of online praise — including from dental hygienists — after sharing the “right way” to brush your teeth.The advice comes courtesy of TikTok user..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published
Three UK nationals arrested for lock-in at Thai bar in breach of coronavirus restriction [Video]

Three UK nationals arrested for lock-in at Thai bar in breach of coronavirus restriction

Three British nationals' were arrested after allegedly flouting coronavirus restrictions by having a lock-in at a Thai bar. The men were fund drinking with five 'bar girls' at the venue in Pattaya,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:00Published