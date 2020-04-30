Getting carded for alcohol with social distancing

Showers highs: lo?mid 50s winds: n ?10 it's a little difficult for liquor stores to ?d customers when they're wearing a mask.

I'm outside of apollo liquor in northwest rochester where the carding process has changed due to covi?19.xx apollo liquor in northwest rochester is still checking ids.

According to store manager robert riggs, business is booming.... liquor is flying off the shelves and more customers mean more people to card.

"it's kind of a challenge just to keep up."

The company has made some changes... card machines operate without touching them, and curbside pickup is availble.

"when we deliver curbside we wear masks, i keep my mask very handy."

Plexiglass was installed, providing a barrier between patron and merchant.

"when we do i.d.

People we just ask them to hold it up so we can see it, we don't have them transfer it."

"there are challenges to the carding process.

Recognizing customers when they're wearing a mask and ones using an out of state licenses."

"that gets a little more difficult, we know most of our regular customers pretty well, and you can tell them by their eyes."

"you're not familiar where the birth date is so you have to hold it up and look and look and look, oh there it is."

But riggs says i?ing hasn't changed.

"anytime we think that they're close to the legal age.

Riggs says that due to the new influx of customers?

They've had difficulty keeping some items in stock.

Live in rochester, zach gilleland kimt news three.

The store is also keeping the store sanitzed, wiping down surfaces with alcohol.//