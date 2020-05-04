Nicolas Cage to Portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV Adaption Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries, ‘Tiger King.’ The eight-episode scripted show will be based on a Texas Monthly article about Exotic titled, ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild.’ The article’s story is centered around how Exotic became the eccentric character he is today.

The role is a significant one for Cage, as it will be the first TV series role.

Cage will also act as an executive producer for the show via Saturn Films. He will work alongside Dan Lagana, who is also acting as the show’s writer and showrunner in addition to executive producing.

Dan Lagana is best known for his Netflix mockumentary series, ‘American Vandal.’ He also previously worked on the Hulu series ‘Deadbeat’ and MTV’s series ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous.’