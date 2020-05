Daily Download: Nicolas Cage Cast As Joe Exotic In 'Tiger King' Scripted Series Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:51s - Published now Daily Download: Nicolas Cage Cast As Joe Exotic In 'Tiger King' Scripted Series Attention all you cool cats and kittens! Nicolas Cage has officially been confirmed to play Joe Exotic in the upcoming "Tiger King" scripted series. Plus, Steve Carell is reporting for duty in the first trailer for Netflix's new series "Space Force".

