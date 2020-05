Nicolas Cage to play 'Tiger King' in new series Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:24s - Published 32 minutes ago Nicolas Cage to play 'Tiger King' in new series Nicolas Cage will play the man portrayed in "Tiger King." Variety magazine says Cage landed the role of Joe Exotic in an upcoming TV series.

