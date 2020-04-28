Take 5 To Give $5: CARE Center feeding Madison County families

2 deaths.

Everyday, waay 31 is highlighting one of the local organizations that's getting help from the greater huntsville community foundation through the "take 5 to give 5 campaign."

Today, a look at how the care center is providing free meals to families and children in madison county.

Nats these free lunches provided by the care center means so much to single father paul johnston.

Johnston-it helps us out a great deal because i'm disabled and i have a hard time making meals and they used to eat two meals a day at school.

Not only are the meals nutritious but it gives them a chance to enjoy the weather.

We have little picnics at home and bring our meals home and have a picnic on the porch, so it's a nice thing.

Care center executive director andrea bridges says they are the only non-profit organization that provides food and financial assistance for the entire southeast madison county area.

Once a week, they feed 130 children through their bags of blessings ministry.

In april, they served 59 more families at their food pantry than they did in february, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Bridges-or perhaps, they are essential employees having to work and they have children at home they are now having to provide childcare for and that can impact anybody's budget.

The care center isn't receiving their normal revenue because their thrift stores are closed.

So they decided to apply for the community foundation of greater huntsville's emergency relief fund.

Bridges-it will pay for our financial crisis assistance, which includes rent, utilities, medical assistance, those type of financial needs..and we're also able to provide food with that grant.

Paul is teaching his kids to be thankful..so they created this sign to hang from their car window ... he says every bit counts they give us enough for snacks and stuff during the weekend.

The take 5 give 5 campaign all leads up to giving tuesday- which falls on 5/5 or may 5th.

Here's how you can get involved.

Go to our homepage on waay tv dot com.

You'll see an article with the "take 5 to give 5" log you see on your screen.

There you can find a link to donate any amount.

So far -- we've raised more than 422-thousand dollars.

There was also another corporate gift today - dynetics donated 10-thousand dollars to the campaign!

The money will go to organizations supporting those impacted by