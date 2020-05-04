Researchers Find Microbe That May Stop The Spread of Malaria
Researchers in Kenya and Britain are exploring if a microbe found in mosquitoes could help humans.
According to UPI, researchers say the microbe that blocks malaria from mosquitos could be used to stop the spread to humans.
Researchers said they found the microbe, Microsporidia MB, in mosquitoes around Lake Victoria in Africa.
The Lake Victoria mosquitos did not carry the had the malaria parasite.