Newly discovered microbe can stop mosquitoes from carrying malaria: study Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 00:57s - Published 46 minutes ago Newly discovered microbe can stop mosquitoes from carrying malaria: study Researchers in Kenya found that a microbe can completely prevent mosquitoes from carrying malaria, according to new study in Nature Communications

A new study shows that the Microsporidia MB microbe blocks malaria parasites from spreading in...

