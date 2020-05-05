Global  

Newly discovered microbe can stop mosquitoes from carrying malaria: study

Researchers in Kenya found that a microbe can completely prevent mosquitoes from carrying malaria, according to new study in Nature Communications

NAIROBI, KENYA — Researchers in Kenya discovered a microbe that can completely prevent mosquitoes from carrying malaria. According to the study published in Nature Communications, the microbe..

