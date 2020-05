Omaha Performing Arts offers virtual concerts Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:57s - Published 5 hours ago Omaha Performing Arts offers virtual concerts 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Omaha Performing Arts offers virtual concerts DAILY LIVES,INCLUDING HOW WECELEBRATE HOLIDAYSAND SPECIALOCCASIONS.WITH CINCO DE MAYOTOMORROW, OMAHAPERFORMING ARTS ISOFFERING A VIRTUALCELEBRATION TO GETINTO THE SPIRIT.O-P-A WILL BEHOSTING A FACEBOOKLIVE CONCERT WITH ALOCAL MARIACHIGROUP.THEY ENCOURAGEPEOPLE TO SIT BACKAND ENJOY.ALEXISARIA, THE SINGER OFTHE MARIACHIA BANDPERFORMINGTOMORROW, HASBEEN A CONTESTANTON AMERICAN IDOL,THE VOICE, ANDOTHER REALITYSHOWS.SHE SAYS THEPANDEMIC HASFORCED MUSICIANSTO GET CREATIVEWHEN PERFORMINGWITHOUT CROWDS.WE ARE ORIGINALLYPLAY MUSIC, YES TOMAKE PEOPLE SMILEAND TO MAKEPEOPLE HAPPY, BUTIT ALSO MAKES USFEEL A CERTAIN WAYWHEN WE SHAREOUR MUSIC WITHOURSELVES ANDWITH EACHOTHER.OBVIOULSY IT'SAWESOME WHENYOU HAVE ACROWD THERE, BUTWE MAKE IT JUST ASFUN WHEN WEDON'T.OMAHA PERFORMINGARTS OFFERS FREEVIRTUAL CONCERTSON WEDNESDAYS ANDSATURDAYS, AS WELL.FOR MOREINFORMATIONFOLLOW THEIRFACEBOOK PAGE.





