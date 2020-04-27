Local leaders working to safely re-open local economy

Global  

Governor Eric Holcomb says throughout the states reopening process local leaders may choose to keep stricter guidelines in place.

Stage two for re-opening parts of the state began today.

Process local leaders may choose to keep stricter guidelines in place.

Stage two for re- opening parts of the state began today.

News 18's marvin bills spoke with local leaders on their plans to slowly re-start the local economy.

Phoner "our collective efforts.

Those efforts will help us reach the goal of having indiana back on track by july 4th."

Governor eric holcomb has laid out a plan to slowly re- open indiana's economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Monday is the start of stage 2, allowing social gatherings up to 25 people.

Restaurants can open at 50% capacity starting may 11th.

"we in local government here in tippecanoe county we are very much aligned with our partners in city government."

Commissioner tracy brown says local leaders are looking at the safest ways businesses can slowly re-open.

"every one is working now on that plan and what it looks like and being able to protect your customers both in house regardless of whether or not that's a retail location or in a food service business."

To date, tippecanoe county has 181 confirmed covid-19 cases.

County health officer dr. jeremy adler says re- opening businesses is a moving target.

"we really want to do this the right way.

Slowly, cautiously and all of us need to resist the temptation to just flip the switch and just go back to the way things were before all of this."

West lafayette mayor john dennis says even as people start to leave their homes they should keep in mind there's still a pandemic.

"what we will always continue to encourage is regardless of how this protocol advances we need to make sure people understand that social distancing is the rule of the day."

Lafayette mayor tony roswarski co- signs and says people are eager to get out and get back to work.

But all decisions have to be strategic.

"we are not out of the woods and people should continue to social distance meticulously wash their hands."

In tippecanoe county, marvin bills news 18.

Dr. alder says the indiana state department of health is predicting a surge in cases within the next two weeks.

The city of frankfort also released



