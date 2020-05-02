Illinois man who put crosses at sites of mass shootings dies

Global  

Duration: 02:36s - Published
An Illinois man man who spent years making crosses and bringing them to the sites of mass shootings and other disasters around the United States died Monday.

An Illinois man man who spent years making crosses and bringing them to the sites of mass shootings and other disasters around the United States died Monday. Katie Johnston reports.

Supporters came together Friday to honor Greg Zanis, the man known for making crosses to honor victims of mass shootings.

