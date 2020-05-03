Global  

Wreath laying ceremony of Col Ashutosh Sharma held in Jaipur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:52s - Published
Wreath laying ceremony of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was held at Jaipur Military Station on May 05.

Relatives of Col Ashutosh Sharma paid last respects to him.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid last respects to him.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore also attended the wreath laying ceremony and paid tribute to Col.

Ashutosh Sharma.

Col Ashutosh Sharma was the commanding officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit.

He lost his life in action during Handwara encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

