Watch: Family members, politicians pay tribute to Colonel martyred in Handwara

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was martyred in the anti-terror operation in Handwara on Sunday.

Family members of the brave officer were seen fighting back tears to salute the sacrifice made by the braveheart.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore were among those who paid tribute to the martyr.

