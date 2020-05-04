Australia, New Zealand discuss travel bubble

A travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand was discussed on Tuesday (May 5).

The two countries have been planning the implementation of a "safe zone of travel" that would allow residents to travel between the countries without a mandatory quarantine period on arrival.

But Australian leader Scott Morrison didn't give a date for when Aussies and Kiwis can take again to the skies: (SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER SCOTT MORRISON SAYING: "The (New Zealand) Prime Minister and I have been now, for several weeks, been talking about a safe travel zone between Australian and New Zealand.

It is still some time away, but it is important to flag it because it is part of the road back." New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting on Tuesday and also said no rush decision would be made until both countries were confident that the virus was at bay: (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND PRIME MINISTER JACINDA ARDERN SAYING: "I think simply the position that I would take on behalf of New Zealand is that when we feel comfortable and confident that we both won't receive cases from Australia, but equally that we won't export them, then that will be the time to move." New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rules on social distancing have been eased slightly in some Australian states and territories but restrictions on large gatherings and non-essential travel remain.

Reopening the travel route would be a major boost for both countries after the virus has severely crimped both economies.