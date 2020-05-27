With many airports deserted, 'travel bubbles' could help a struggling industry get back on its feet.



Tweets about this Gilles Verniers RT @gdalmiathinks: Countries across Europe and Asia are exploring special bilateral arrangements to ease border restrictions. The result co… 4 hours ago Paul Belcher #TravelBubbles: “Countries across Europe and Asia are exploring special bilateral arrangements to ease border restr… https://t.co/K8YYYyd1bo 6 hours ago Gaurav Dalmia Countries across Europe and Asia are exploring special bilateral arrangements to ease border restrictions. The resu… https://t.co/Vstl88aGlV 7 hours ago Katerina Ang Among the early key players that could make an Asian "travel bubble" work: China, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, A… https://t.co/X2BjTAQXn9 10 hours ago GoSolar RT @katerinareports: Tens of millions of people could have the right to cross borders (relatively) freely in as soon as two months. I fin… 10 hours ago Katerina Ang Tens of millions of people could have the right to cross borders (relatively) freely in as soon as two months. I… https://t.co/JytiA8UzSN 10 hours ago Danilo Giordano💰📈🛢 Asia’s ‘travel bubbles’ could change travelling post-pandemic https://t.co/Nkmre8SoB6 5 days ago One News Page (Australia) Asia’s ‘travel bubbles’ could change travelling post-pandemic: https://t.co/ri9Byp2S1J #NewZealand 6 days ago