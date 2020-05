Thought Police Sgt💙 No profile Pic, I'll b fired RT @screwlabour: Looks like ITV have benched Morgan following his public mental breakdown and collapse in viewing figures. Sweet. https://… 4 minutes ago

Katsina Boy RT @thecablestyle: COVID-19: @piersmorgan tests negative after ‘showing symptoms’ | TheCableLifestyle https://t.co/C1ROe30HDQ https://t.co/… 14 minutes ago

Yorkshire Mike. RT @Antipolluters: HOPEFULLY HE WON'T BE BACK!! Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus - but won't return to Good Morning Britain unti… 18 minutes ago

TheCable Lifestyle COVID-19: @piersmorgan tests negative after ‘showing symptoms’ | TheCableLifestyle https://t.co/C1ROe30HDQ https://t.co/R6v3buKOqB 23 minutes ago

John Walker RT @LadyRebecca_1: I'm glad @PiersMorgan has tested negative for coronavirus, but don't know why he has been designated as a Govt-designate… 25 minutes ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus despite showing symptoms: https://t.co/Ar9KxbcxXr 33 minutes ago

Jay paul spiers RT @itvnews: Piers Morgan tests negative for coronavirus but stays off work https://t.co/WtJWW1KVkO 37 minutes ago