Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:18s - Published
Vikram Chandra on rush at liquor shops on Day 1 of Lockdown 3.0, other stories

Social distancing went for a toss in the national capital after a mad rush was seen at liquor shops, as the govt eased curbs in some areas in Delhi.

Many liquor shops in Delhi have been shut after overcrowding and violation of rules.

A lockdown that has been on for about 40 days also triggered panic at the equity markets, with the Sensex nosediving about 2000 points.

Watch the day's top stories with Vikram Chandra in our Covid-19 wrap.

