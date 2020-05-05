Hours to 7:00 a.m.

To 7:00 p.m.

>> jon: seeing some people hanging up christmas lights and spread a little cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Holiday giving tuesday make a comeback as well.

Brooke schwieters was home this morning giving preview of local organizations that you can help today.

>> jon, good morning.

This international movement now called giving tuesday now.

For some nonprofits right here in the lowcountry including tri-county family ministries, their mission to continue supporting the community.

Well, they need your help to continue doing that.

Tri-county family ministries is nondenominational, nonprofit providing food, clothing, medical care, counseling, job placement, shelter, financial assistance and vital services to people facing poverty right here in your community.

The organization offers a safe and compassionate inviting place for your neighbors in need.

Leaders of the organization say now is the time more than ever to be supporting your local nonprofits.

>> as we have modified the food distribution we are able to give out food in people's trunks and we are able to safely give out food fear people who are combed out in line and bill help system and people can get help with the rent and power bills and water bills.

>> i have linked the giving tuesday now site to my twitter page.

There you can find more ideas how to give back and share your contribution and story on a global map.

Really highlighting some of the organizations you can help on this giving tuesday now.

>>> i am in mount pleasant this