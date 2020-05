Scott Disick 'wants to be the best dad possible' Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 hour ago Scott Disick 'wants to be the best dad possible' Reality TV star Scott Disick recently entered rehab because he "wants to be the best dad possible".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources



You Might Like



Tweets about this Recovery Unplugged @ScottDisick of @KUWTK fame entered a treatment facility last week, a source says. "He knew he was spiraling out ofโ€ฆ https://t.co/ytBRhpab8C 2 hours ago