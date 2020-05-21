Sofia Richie won't be 'defined' by Scott Disick

Global  

Sofia Richie doesn't want to be "defined" by her dad Lionel Richie or her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, as she wants to "pave her own way".

There are rumors that there may be trouble in Scott Disick and Sofia Richie‘s relationship after...
Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are calling it quits after three years together, E! News confirms. The...
Moments after news broke that Sofia Richie andScott Disick called it quits, the reality star droppedwhat seems to be a subtle message on his Instagram.He shared a photo of himself hanging outby the..

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have reportedly officially called time on their relationship.

